Man Utd 'Agree Fee' for Bruno Fernandes as Lazio Want 'Important Offer' for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United's desire to sign Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes has been pushed all summer, and a report from Italy has suggested that the midfielder is on his way to Manchester for a medical after the two sides agreed on a fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be on the lookout for new midfielders this summer, regardless of what happens with Paul Pogba.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Fernandes - who shone in Portugal in 2018/19 - has reportedly been one of his top priorities, and Corriere dello Sport claim that United have finally agreed on a €70m fee with Sporting CP, allowing Fernandes to fly to England for a medical.

Marca also claim a similar story, but they state that the fee is €62m, not €70m. However, given the update features simply as a part of their transfer blog, it is possible that they have taken the information from Correire dello Sport, but have made a mistake on the fee. The €70m has been converted to £62m in the English media, and it appears likely that Marca have simply mixed the two up.

Basically, there's a lot of confusion around this.

There are no updates on Fernandes' future from Portugal. Correio da Manha believe that his agent remains in England and will only be called back to Lisbon once he has received an official offer from either United or Tottenham Hotspur.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

United are said to be prioritising a move for Leicester City's Harry Maguire, whilst arranging a deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also believed to be high on their agenda.

Their move for Fernandes will not impact their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, with the club set to move for the Lazio powerhouse if Pogba leaves Old Trafford for either Real Madrid or Juventus. As such, they are eager to have an agreement in place, just in case they are unable to keep Pogba at the club.

A €100m move has been suggested, and Lazio boss Simeone Inzaghi told reporters (via Football Italia) that the club will have to consider such an offer if it arrives.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

He said: “My thoughts are that I’d like Milinkovic-Savic to stay, but I also believe the club has to consider offers when they come in and then make a decision. We know that if he was to leave, we’d have some important shoes to fill. I hope he remains, he had a great pre-season training camp, but the market is open and we are ready for any situation.

“Milinkovic is 24 years old now, he’s no longer a kid. I can give him advice, he is at our disposal and hasn’t missed a training session, but then I don’t know what will happen. I hope he stays.

"If an important offer arrives, it is only right that the club take it into consideration.”