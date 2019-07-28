Several Crucial Manchester City Players Could Miss Community Shield Clash Against Liverpool

Premier League champions Manchester City could be without several key players against title rivals Liverpool in their season opener for the Community Shield. Pep Guardiola will be missing some players mostly due to international duty as the squad features players who went deep into the Copa America and African Cup of Nations. Having suffered no injuries in their pre-season tour of China, Hong Kong and Japan, this will come as a blow especially considering Liverpool are undoubtedly going to be near full strength for the fixture.

Manchester Evening News reports that up to seven players could miss the Citizens' attempt to retain the Community Shield with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho set to sit out.





Brazilians Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho won the Copa America and have missed the entirety of pre-season so will unlikely be match fit for the Community Shield.





The same applies to Argentine players Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi who managed to grab the bronze medal and Riyad Mahrez, who won the AFCON with Algeria after some scintillating displays.

The 28-year-old who signed from Leicester for £60m is reportedly set to be available for the first Premier League match of the season which will be against West Ham.

Last but definitely not least, French left-back Benjamin Mendy is confirmed to be missing for the fixture as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery that kept him out for the majority of last season.

The Sky Blues have enough depth to fill these missing players with the likes of John Stones and Phil Foden, who had limited minutes last season, as well as new signings Rodri and Angelino, which will make the clash against Liverpool all the more exciting.