Several Crucial Manchester City Players Could Miss Community Shield Clash Against Liverpool

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

Premier League champions Manchester City could be without several key players against title rivals Liverpool in their season opener for the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola will be missing some players mostly due to international duty as the squad features players who went deep into the Copa America and African Cup of Nations.

Having suffered no injuries in their pre-season tour of China, Hong Kong and Japan, this will come as a blow especially considering Liverpool are undoubtedly going to be near full strength for the fixture.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Manchester Evening News reports that up to seven players could miss the Citizens' attempt to retain the Community Shield with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho set to sit out.


Brazilians Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho won the Copa America and have missed the entirety of pre-season so will unlikely be match fit for the Community Shield.


The same applies to Argentine players Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi who managed to grab the bronze medal and Riyad Mahrez, who won the AFCON with Algeria after some scintillating displays.

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/GettyImages

The 28-year-old who signed from Leicester for £60m is reportedly set to be available for the first Premier League match of the season which will be against West Ham.

Last but definitely not least, French left-back Benjamin Mendy is confirmed to be missing for the fixture as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery that kept him out for the majority of last season.

The Sky Blues have enough depth to fill these missing players with the likes of John Stones and Phil Foden, who had limited minutes last season, as well as new signings Rodri and Angelino, which will make the clash against Liverpool all the more exciting.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message