Dani Ceballos: Arsenal Fans React as Loanee Midfielder Makes Emirates Bow in Lyon Defeat

Dani Ceballos made his Arsenal debut as a substitute during the 2-1 Emirates Cup loss to Lyon on Sunday, and it's fair to say fans of the north London club were pretty thrilled to see their new loan signing in action.





The 22-year-old Spaniard looked full of energy against the Ligue 1 side and seemed ready for the physicality of the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ceballos is a welcome addition to Arsenal's midfield ranks, and fans will be hopeful he can soften the blow of Aaron Ramsey's summer exit to Juventus.

And so far, Arsenal supporters are pretty happy with what they've seen...

Yeahhhh Ceballos is a level above most these dudes — CD14 (@c_d_14) July 28, 2019

That said, Dani Ceballos looks a great player.🤩 — FK ☕️🐍 (@fkhanage) July 28, 2019

Other fans on Twitter went for a more analytical approach, highlighting the midfielder's main attributes that will help the Gunners this season.

Dani Ceballos was keen to get on the ball and drive forward. Could be the main orchestrator for us this season. Comfortable in tight position, has the skill and turn of pace to skip past players and has a keen eye for a pass. More than capabale defensively too. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal) July 28, 2019

The way Ceballos uses his body to feint and dribble sending the opposition players the wrong way really reminds of how Cazorla used to to do it. — Arsenalian (@Arsenalian6) July 28, 2019

Ceballos an absolute baller, gonna be pivotal this season no question the best footballer we’ve got.



Liking willock more and more, Ceballos and him in attacking mid will be very interesting. — Jackthegooner (@Jack10Gooner) July 28, 2019

Whilst the majority of Arsenal fans were impressed, a few did air some concerns over Ceballos' height should he play alongside Emirates favourite Lucas Torreira...

A defensive midfield duo of Dani Ceballos and Lucas Torreira would be a great partnership infront of the back line. The problem is that I see both players losing many aerial battle giving the opponents attacking opportunities.

what do you think? #Arsenal#Ceballos#Torreira pic.twitter.com/qmOb0ziNCs — Omar🇩🇿 (@afcOmarr) July 28, 2019

Ceballos and torriera too small for dm tbh we need doucoure or ndidi — Tyrell Thomas (@afc_tyrell) July 29, 2019

However, the overall reaction on Twitter was optimistic, with a few fans far more impressed with Ceballos than they were with another recent Arsenal loan signing...

Poor Denis Suarez.

Seen more from ceballos in that cameo than I saw from Denis Suarez during his entire loan — Rambos Rhinos (@lacuckzette) July 28, 2019

Ceballos has already done more in an Arsenal shirt than Denis Suarez did. — afcMedium ™ (@afcMedium) July 28, 2019

While things may not have gone too well on the pitch for Arsenal on Sunday, their transfer movements off it have given their fans reason to feel positive ahead of the 2018/19 season.

They look to have won the race to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, a deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba has already been announced, while they are still locked in talks with Celtic over left back Kieran Tierney.