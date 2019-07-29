Dani Ceballos: Arsenal Fans React as Loanee Midfielder Makes Emirates Bow in Lyon Defeat

By 90Min
July 29, 2019

Dani Ceballos made his Arsenal debut as a substitute during the 2-1 Emirates Cup loss to Lyon on Sunday, and it's fair to say fans of the north London club were pretty thrilled to see their new loan signing in action.


The 22-year-old Spaniard looked full of energy against the Ligue 1 side and seemed ready for the physicality of the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ceballos is a welcome addition to Arsenal's midfield ranks, and fans will be hopeful he can soften the blow of Aaron Ramsey's summer exit to Juventus.

And so far, Arsenal supporters are pretty happy with what they've seen...

Other fans on Twitter went for a more analytical approach, highlighting the midfielder's main attributes that will help the Gunners this season.

Whilst the majority of Arsenal fans were impressed, a few did air some concerns over Ceballos' height should he play alongside Emirates favourite Lucas Torreira...

However, the overall reaction on Twitter was optimistic, with a few fans far more impressed with Ceballos than they were with another recent Arsenal loan signing...

Poor Denis Suarez.

While things may not have gone too well on the pitch for Arsenal on Sunday, their transfer movements off it have given their fans reason to feel positive ahead of the 2018/19 season.

They look to have won the race to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, a deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba has already been announced, while they are still locked in talks with Celtic over left back Kieran Tierney.

