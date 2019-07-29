Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has pulled out of Los Blancos' squad for their preseason trip to Munich, after his move to the Chinese Super League collapsed.

The Welshman is having a rough summer after falling out of favor under Zinedine Zidane, with things reaching breaking point last week after the Frenchman admitted it would be 'best for everyone' if he was to leave.

It seems he said this in the confidence that Bale's move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning would come through, but the plug was pulled on the deal at the last second after a reported disagreement between the two clubs over the transfer fee.

It left the 30-year-old in a state of limbo, with no alternative move immediately forthcoming and the relationship between player and manager looking fractured beyond repair.

And if there is going to be an unlikely, dramatic comeback, then it doesn't seem as if it will be any time soon, as Bale has pulled out of the Real squad to face former side Tottenham and RB Salzburg in the Audi Cup for the next leg of the club's preseason tour.

📋 Our squad for the Audi Cup 2019!

🛫 We're off to Munich soon!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/zwcx7qU5ar — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 29, 2019

The BBC reportss that this is because he is 'not in the right mental state' to contribute at present, and that is perhaps understandable with is future now seeming more uncertain than ever before.

The saga comes off the back of a difficult season for the Wales captain, as although he scored 14 goals in 42 appearances to take his total for the club over the 100 mark, he found himself frequently booed and chastised by the Real supporters, who were frustrated amid a season that ended trophyless.

Injuries didn't help his situation either, as he managed just 21 La Liga starts, perhaps contributing to the desperate lack of interest in his signature this summer.

He has been linked with a return to Spurs and more heavily a move to Manchester United in the past, but the finances involved in the deal - he was set to earn £1m per week in the Chinese Super League - coupled with his age and injury record make each seem highly unlikely.