Liverpool vs Lyon Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool and Lyon go head to head on Wednesday evening, as the Reds compete in their final pre-season match before their Community Shield showdown with Manchester City.





Jurgen Klopp's side have been endured a poor run of pre-season form, failing to win in their last four games - albeit with a slightly weakened side as a string of key players recover from international duties.

Lyon, meanwhile, are preparing for life without former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, having sold the talismanic Frenchman to Real Betis earlier in the transfer window. With both sides having one final opportunity to get up to speed before the domestic season starts, it will be all to play for at the Stade de Geneve. Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's game below.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 July What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 BST Where Is it Played? Stade de Geneve Channel/Live Stream? LFC TV

Team News



Liverpool will be without South American stars Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker, as well as African forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané as they have been granted extended time off following international duty.

It is likely that Divock Origi will continue to lead the line for the Reds, with Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum playing in a more advanced role.

Lyon will continue their pre-season preparations by fielding a strong side against Liverpool, and new signing Thiago Mendes may make an appearance after his €25m move from fellow French side Lille.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner Wijnaldum; Origi Lyon Lopes, Denayer, Dubois, Yanga-Mbiwa, Rafael, Mendes, Tousart, Cheikh, Terrier, Depay, Traore.



Head to Head Record

The two sides do not have a rich history against each other, but they did meet during the 2009 Champions League group stages.

The French side got the better of the Reds at Anfield, beating Liverpool 2-1 - before earning a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in France.

Recent Form

Liverpool had a very strong start to their pre-season preparations, as they dismantled Tranmere and Bradford with relative ease. Their tour of America proved to be less successful, however, failing to win any of their three matches against European opposition.

A comprehensive defeat to Napoli has followed, with Klopp's side clearly missing their usual spark up front.

Lyon had an excellent end to their Ligue 1 campaign, winning their final three matches, but their early pre-season performances highlight deficiencies in key areas of the pitch. Lyon boss Sylvinho will be hoping to rectify their poor defensive displays ahead of the coming season.

Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:

Liverpool Lyon Liverpool 2-2 Sporting Lisbon (25/7) Lyon 3-4 Genoa (20/7) Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla (22/7) Lyon 1-2 Servette (13/7) Liverpool 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (20/7) Nimes 2-3 Lyon (24/7) Bradford 1-3 Liverpool (14/7) Lyon 4-0 Caen (18/5) Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool (11/7) Marseille 0-3 Lyon (12/5)

Prediction

Both sides will be hoping to improve upon their recent pre-season endeavours, and with the new season just around the corner, Klopp will be particularly determined to see a strong Liverpool display.

As the two teams have shown a good eye for goal and a leaky defence during pre-season, we can expect plenty of goals and the Reds to come out on top.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Lyon