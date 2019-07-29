Man Utd See Bid Rejected for Benfica Star Ruben Dias as Red Devils Eye Harry Maguire Alternatives

Manchester United have had a bid rejected for Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with the Red Devils looking for alternatives if their deal for Harry Maguire does not go through.

Despite serious interest from United, Maguire remains a Leicester City player, although it is believed he is one of their primary transfer targets.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, with Leicester proving to be challenging negotiators, O Jogo claim United have attempted to line up Dias, but their advances have been rebuffed after lodging a bid well below his €66m release clause.

Benfica would only be prepared to lose him for that figure, whilst they are even in negotiations to try and raise that clause to €88m. However, talks over a new contract have stalled as Dias has allegedly demanded more money as a result of United's interest.

Having already raised €200m in sales, Benfica have no need to part ways with one of their most important players this summer.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The 22-year-old already has 85 appearances for the club under his belt, 54 of which came as starts last season. He has blossomed into a vital part of Benfica's side, and they are not prepared to negotiate his departure. A club must either pay his release clause or back off.

The belief is that Leicester are eager to receive a high up-front fee for Maguire, amid concerns that United may not actually be able to fulfil the relevant add-ons in the deal.

United are eager to pay a large chunk of the reported £80m fee once they qualify for the Champions League, but Leicester are not confident that they will be able to do so.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

With a deal for Maguire seemingly becoming more expensive with each passing day, United may be forced to look elsewhere, and Dias' €66m release clause will certainly have piqued their interest.

Should talks over a new deal continue to drag on, United may be able to activate that clause or potentially negotiate a reduced fee for Dias. He is both younger and cheaper than Maguire, and it remains to be seen what the Red Devils' next move will be.