Real Madrid GK Courtois Sprains Ankle, Could Miss Start of Season

Real Madrid's goalkeeper could miss the start to the season.

By 90Min
July 29, 2019

Real Madrid have confirmed that Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered an ankle sprain.

Courtois, who conceded three of the seven goals in Los Blacnos' shocking 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in pre-season, was substituted after just 46 minutes in that game, and it has now been revealed he has sustained a 'grade two' sprain in his ankle. 

In an official statement on their website, the club explained: "Following the tests carried out by the Real Madrid medical department on our player Thibaut Courtois he has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain to his left ankle. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

While his status could change, such an injury usually sidelines a player for around four to six weeks, forcing him to miss the start of the 2019/20 La Liga season. 

Despite a shaky first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and an even shakier start to preseason, Courtois was set to be Zinedine Zidane's starter heading into the 2019/20 campaign, and it will come as an extra hard blow following the similar losses of Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz.

Speaking to Marca on Friday, following new fullback Mendy's calf strain, Zidane admitted: “It worries me and above all it bothers me.

“We are preparing the players who are here, then we will return to Madrid. I don’t think about who is going to replace Marco. We are devastated with Marco’s injury and our squad is the one we have here.”

It goes without saying that Courtois' absence will not appease those concerns.

Costa Rican veteran Keylor Navas would figure to be the starter in Courtois's absence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message