The 4 Players Everton Should Target Instead of Wilfried Zaha to Break Into the Top 6 in 2019/20

It's now common knowledge that Crystal Palace have rejected a £55m bid from Everton for their skilful winger Wilfried Zaha.

It's also common knowledge that Zaha is keen to leave Selhurst Park, with ambitions of playing European football.

A potential move to Arsenal seems to be growing all the more unlikely by the day whilst a transfer to Everton appears to be a step sideways rather than forward for the player.

Marco Silva's difficulty to sign Zaha might seem like a disappointment at first glance, but there's plenty of other stars who could assist Everton as they aim to become one of the Premier League's elite sides.

Here's four alternatives Everton would be wise to invest that £55m on instead of Roy Hodgson's prized possession.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton have already completed one of the bargains of the summer in signing Barcelona's Andre Gomes for £22m following his successful loan spell last season.

And although they've also added former Manchester City player Fabian Delph to their midfield ranks, the recent departure of Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain could leave them somewhat short in the centre of the park.

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure could be the perfect replacement for the Senegal international, capable of breaking up play as well as providing more of a threat in the final third. And now that rumours linking the Frenchman to some of the Premier League's top sides have died down, this could be the perfect time for Everton to snap up the 26-year-old.

David Neres

The first of the direct alternatives to Zaha to make this list, David Neres was a vital part of Ajax's incredible domestic and European showing last season.

He helped the Dutch champions reach the Champions League semi-final and has already been linked with joining Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Light in moving away from the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Despite being linked with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid, no significant progress towards a potential move has been made.

The Brazil international is reportedly interested in a transfer to the Premier League and at just 22 years of age, joining Everton might be a wise choice rather than rushing into a move to one of Europe's elite.

Jonathan Tah

Given Chelsea's transfer ban, it's likely they'll be keen to keep hold of Kurt Zouma following his loan spell in Merseyside last season.

The Frenchman looks set to play a key part under Frank Lampard last season, while Everton also have to consider replacing long-term servant Phil Jagielka following his retirement.

It's surprising that Jonathan Tah is yet to make a move away from Bayer Leverkusen having established himself as one of Germany's most promising defensive talents.

With plenty of strength and pace, Tah possesses a number of qualities similar to those of Kurt Zouma and would be an ideal replacement.

Thomas Meunier

Seamus Coleman has never quite been the same player since his horrific leg break when on international duty against Wales.

While he has done well to make a return to Everton's starting lineup, Marco Silva should consider bringing in some competition for their current first choice right back.

Now that Manchester United have completed the transfer of 'spider' Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, Everton could be free to sign Belgian international Thomas Meunier from PSG.

He's a threat going forward and would also provide some versatility to Silva's squad, as he's also capable of playing in midfield.