Angers vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal face Angers in their penultimate pre-season fixture, as their preparations for the new Premier League season head towards a conclusion.

The Gunners go into the fixture off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, having previously tasted defeat against Real Madrid on penalties.

Unai Emery has previously seen his side put together a strong run of results, though, despite playing against some tough opponents. Boosted by the addition of Dani Ceballos, they will hope to put in another solid performance against their less illustrious Ligue 1 opponents - who also begin their league campaign next weekend.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 July What Time Is Kick Off? 18:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Raymond Kopa TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1/ FuboTV- Free Trial

Team News

Arsenal right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles remains a doubt after picking up a calf injury during the warm-up against Real Madrid. Shkodran Mustafi is also nursing muscular pain and was wasn't risked last time out as a result.





The Gunners are still without Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe, who are all recovering from long-term injuries. Emery is hoping to have Bellerin and Holding available for selection by the end of September. As for Emile Rowe, no expected return date has been announced.





It is believed that Angers will be able to field their strongest side against Arsenal as manager, Stéphane Moulin has his full squad readily available.

Predicted Lineups

Angers Butelle; Manceau, Traore, Pavlovic, Pellenard; Santamaria, Fulgini, Pajot; Reine-Adelaide, Tait; Bahoken Arsenal Leno; Jenkinson, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal; Xhaka, Willock; Aubameyang, Ozil, Saka; Lacazette



Head to Head Record

Unsurprisingly, the two sides have yet to play each other meaning that history will be made when they face off on Wednesday evening.

Recent Form

Arsenal have performed in well in pre-season, but have sampled defeats to both Lyon and Real Madrid.

The Gunners have seen off Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, though, showing glimpses of class in relatively comprehensive victories.

Angers' pre-season form has been mixed, the French side started their pre-season off strongly, with three wins on the trot. Since then, however, they have failed to pick up a win - drawing with Feyenoord, before slipping to defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Angers Arsenal Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Angers (27/7) Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (24/7) Feyenoord 2-2 Angers (24/7) Arsenal 3-0 Fiorentina (21/7)

Angers 3-2 Le Havre (20/7) Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich (18/7)

Orleans 0-1 Angers (17/7) Colorado 0-3 Arsenal (16/7) Angers 3-1 Les Herbiers (13/7) Boreham Wood 3-3 Arsenal (6/7)



Prediction

Unai Emery has his team playing well at the moment, and their extra quality should be enough to easily brush aside their Ligue 1 opponents.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Arsenal.