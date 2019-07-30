Bayern Munich Postpone Traditional Squad Photo as Leroy Sane Transfer Saga Rumbles on

Bayern Munich have postponed their annual squad photo, as talk of a move to bring Leroy Sane to the Allianz Arena hots up.

The squad photo, which contains all senior playing and coaching staff, traditionally takes place midway through or at the end of their pre-season training camp.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

This year however, the photo has been postponed until September, which Bild (via Sport Witness) suggest could be due to the potential arrival of long-term transfer target Leroy Sane.

Bayern have made no secret of their pursuit of the German winger, much to the annoyance of Sane's current club Manchester City.

German media had all but given up on the Bavarians' chances of sanctioning a deal for the Germany international, but Guardiola's recent comments admitting that Sane 'has to decide' on his future have renewed hope in Germany.

The Munich club are keen to recruit wide players following the simultaneous departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who left the German champions at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Sane has scored ten goals and provided more than ten assists in each of his last two campaigns in the Premier League, but last season he was exposed to far less first-team action, as he completed 600 fewer minutes on the pitch compared to 2017/18.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has spoken publicly about his desire to bring the winger back to the Bundesliga - the league he left in 2016 following a fruitful spell with Schalke 04.

Fuelling further speculation is City's supposed pursuit of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, who could replace Sane at the Etihad Stadium.

The deal to take Sane is by no means close to completion, but Bayern appear confident that they can capture the 23-year-old eventually and the squad photo postponement would appear to be evidence of that.