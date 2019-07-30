Divock Origi Explains How Champions League Exploits Have Changed How People See Him

By 90Min
July 30, 2019

Divock Origi is reaping the rewards of his new-found fame, as he is now recognised on a global scale, thanks to his vital goals for Liverpool in the Champions League last season. 

The 24-year-old wrote himself into Liverpool folklore with a brace against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, followed by his winning goal in the final victory over Spurs.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

His end-of-season performances have catapulted the Belgian striker from relative obscurity to worldwide acclaim, which Origi discovered during the Reds' tour of America this summer.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Origi discussed the change in his celebrity status as a result of his European heroics.  

“I spent some time on holiday in America after my international duty following the Champions League final." Origi explained. “I love America as a country and I think going there as Liverpool [last week on the US tour] and seeing the love that we get and the reception is always special.

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

“The Champions League definitely had an impact globally. While I was on vacation this summer, some people recognised me from the Barcelona goals as well as the final, so I think that’s something that comes with winning the Champions League!”

Origi will be hoping that his valuable contributions last season will propel him into the Liverpool starting lineup at the beginning of the new campaign, as Reds star Sadio Mané has been granted an extended break following his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Senegal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message