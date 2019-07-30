Everton Agree Deal to Sign Juventus Wonderkid Moise Kean

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Italian striker Moise Kean, after lengthy negotiations with Juventus.

The Toffees are eager to add a number of attacking reinforcements this summer, having often struggled in attack last season. Alongside Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Kean was believed to be one of their primary targets.

Now, according to Goal journalist Romeo Agresti, they have reached an agreement with both Juventus and Kean, and the 19-year-old's move to Everton is said to be 'a done deal'.

Having spent heavily to recruit Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus were expected to part ways with a number of players to help recover some funds, and Kean's name was often suggested. The teenager is highly rated by many at the club, but finds himself firmly behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order.

After breaking through into the Italian national team last season, there has been plenty of excitement around Kean, and it appears as though Juventus are eager to cash in on that hype and sell the striker to Everton - especially as he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

There is no mention of the fee involved, but previous reports have suggested that Everton were prepared to pay around £36m to bring Kean to Goodison Park this summer.

The Toffees have already sold Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig, leaving them with just Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun as recognised strikers, alongside the returning Oumar Niasse.

Calvert-Lewin and Tosun managed a combined nine goals between them last year, with Everton often relying on the likes of Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson to create goals from midfield. Picking up at least one new forward was always thought to be high on Marco Silva's agenda.

In Kean, they appear to have brought in one of Europe's most exciting young strikers. He managed an impressive six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last season, but simply could not oust Ronaldo from the starting lineup permanently.