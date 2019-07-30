FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: Zinedine Zidane Revealed as Cover Star With All-New Icon Card

By 90Min
July 30, 2019

Zinedine Zidane has been revealed as the cover star of the upcoming FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition, and he will also have his own icon card in the game for the first time ever.

After Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk were unveiled as the faces of the Standard and Champions Editions respectively, fans were left guessing as to who would feature on the cover of the final edition of the game.

EA Sports took to Twitter to unveil Zidane as the star of the upcoming game, and the current Real Madrid manager will join Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, and Ronald Koeman as all-new icons in the Ultimate Team game mode.

'Zizou' has long been one of the most requested icons in the game, with fans regularly calling for him to be introduced over the years. However, with FIFA 20 set to boast one of the biggest selections of icons to date, Zidane has finally landed a spot in the game.

News of the additional icons in the upcoming games has left many fans drooling with excitement over the possibility of playing with some of their heroes in the most authentic game around.

With over 30 official leagues, 700 teams and 17,000 authentic players, fans from across the globe will be able to lead their teams in numerous different competitions, including the fully licensed Champions League and Europa League.

The full game will be released on Tuesday, 27 September, and fans can pick up a number of exclusive bonuses if they pre-order the premium editions of the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message