FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: Zinedine Zidane Revealed as Cover Star With All-New Icon Card

Zinedine Zidane has been revealed as the cover star of the upcoming FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition, and he will also have his own icon card in the game for the first time ever.

After Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk were unveiled as the faces of the Standard and Champions Editions respectively, fans were left guessing as to who would feature on the cover of the final edition of the game.

The one, the only, Zizou. On the cover of the FIFA20 Ultimate Edition and in FUT20 as an ICON.



Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition by August 5 to get a guaranteed OTW player

EA Sports took to Twitter to unveil Zidane as the star of the upcoming game, and the current Real Madrid manager will join Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, and Ronald Koeman as all-new icons in the Ultimate Team game mode.

'Zizou' has long been one of the most requested icons in the game, with fans regularly calling for him to be introduced over the years. However, with FIFA 20 set to boast one of the biggest selections of icons to date, Zidane has finally landed a spot in the game.

News of the additional icons in the upcoming games has left many fans drooling with excitement over the possibility of playing with some of their heroes in the most authentic game around.

New Set Pieces. More Clinical Finishing. Dynamic 1-on-1s. See all the new features in FIFA20 gameplay

With over 30 official leagues, 700 teams and 17,000 authentic players, fans from across the globe will be able to lead their teams in numerous different competitions, including the fully licensed Champions League and Europa League.

The full game will be released on Tuesday, 27 September, and fans can pick up a number of exclusive bonuses if they pre-order the premium editions of the game.