How Much Liverpool Could End Up Paying Fulham for Harvey Elliott in Compensation Revealed

Fulham are hoping to receive a record compensation sum for youngster Harvey Elliott, after the London club and Liverpool failed to agree on a fee for the teenage superstar.

Elliott became the youngest Premier League player in history after making his debut at the age of 16 years and 30 days as part of the Fulham side that was relegated from the top flight last season.

He rejected a scholarship from Fulham and decided on a move to Liverpool and, according to the Evening Standard, the Cottagers are hoping for a compensation fee of over £10m, which includes a sum of money up front and a percentage of any profit made if the Reds decide to sell Elliott in the future.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Both Fulham and Liverpool will have to wait for the verdict given by the Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal to find out the final transfer fee.

Liverpool currently hold the record for paying the highest tribunal compensation fee, after shelling out £8m for Burnley striker Danny Ings after he moved to Anfield in 2015.





Fulham stand in good stead to break Ings' record, as the 16-year-old ticks plenty of boxes which the committee consider when deciding on the value of a player.

These factors include age, number of first-team appearances, reputation and substantiated interest from other clubs. Elliott had attracted interest from some of Europe's elite, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, which strengthens Fulham's hand in their case against Liverpool.

Elliott made his Reds debut against Napoli, as the European champions slipped to a 3-0 defeat at the Murrayfield stadium on Sunday Evening.