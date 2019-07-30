Idrissa Gueye Departs Everton for Paris Saint-Germain on Four-Year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £25m.

PSG had chased Gueye for over a year, but often found Everton unwilling to do business. However, they finally had a bid accepted for the hard-working defensive midfielder, and he has now sealed his switch to Paris.

↩️ | @IGanaGueye has today joined @PSG_Inside for an undisclosed fee.



Thank you for always giving everything, Gana. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YvOTVAqm6Z — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2019

The club took to their official website to confirm the news, and Gueye will now join up with his new teammates ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.

There had been doubts over whether this deal would ever go through. Back in January, Everton rejected numerous bids from PSG for Gueye, with their final offer at the time believed to have been worth around £21.5m.

Initially, Gueye was determined to force through a move away from Goodison Park, handing in a transfer request as a sign of his frustration. However, Marco Silva managed to win him over and Gueye ultimately went on to win the club's Player's Player of the Year Award.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

PSG retained their interest in the 29-year-old, and their recent offer was seemingly enough to convince Everton to part ways with Gueye.

In total, Gueye managed 108 appearances for the Toffees after joining from Aston Villa in 2016, establishing himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

He becomes the second high-profile departure from the club after young forward Ademola Lookman was sold to RB Leipzig for £22.5m.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Silva has been busy this summer, adding both Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph already, whilst they are also working on a blockbuster deal for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, which could cost up to £80m.