Man Utd and Juventus Agree Swap Deal in Principle Involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal involving forwards Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine needing to reach an agreement with the Old Trafford side for the transfer to go through.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a Serie A switch, with Inter mentioned frequently as a potential destination for the Belgian, but Juve have stolen a march on their league rivals in the past few days.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, talks between United and Juve have progressed at a quick pace and the deal now hinges on whether Dybala will agree to the move, with it previously reported that the former Palermo forward is eager to stay in Turin instead of venturing away from the club for pastures new.

Lukaku was a prominent part of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first few United lineups but his form fell away towards the end of last season and he struggled to displace Marcus Rashford up front, and has openly admitted his eagerness to play top flight football in Italy.

Speaking after United's 1-0 victory over Kristiansund, Solskjaer addressed the transfer rumours currently surrounding the club, stating: "I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before.

"There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Dybala had a disappointing 2018/19 season by his own standards, managing just ten goals in 42 appearances for La Vecchia Signora, often having to play second fiddle to new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.