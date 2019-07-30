Man Utd Close to Agreeing Bruno Fernandes Deal After Months of Speculation

Manchester United look to be inching towards completing a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with reports in Italy suggesting an agreement is close.

The 24-year-old is understood to have been a long-term target for the Red Devils, having enjoyed a sensational season in Portugal last year - scoring 31 times in 50 appearances across all competitions.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

A move has been in the offing for a number of months, though the Portuguese media up until now have been the driving force behind the rumours linking him with a switch to Old Trafford.





But now, reputable Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has reported that United are 'preparing to close the deal', with Fernandes having already admitted that he would like to test himself in the Premier League.





The Portuguese star looks set to cost United in the region of £65m, with A Bola (via Sport Witness) reporting that Sporting will not sell their prized asset for any less than that figure. Whatever the final figure ends up being, his former club Sampdoria will be entitled to 10% of the proceeds - after inserting a sell-on clause into the deal they made with Sporting in 2017, worth just €8.5m.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

United have also been tipped to make a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but it's unlikely that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be afforded the luxury of signing both midfielders - unless talk of Paul Pogba moving to Real Madrid miraculously comes to fruition.





Even if Real did firm up their interest in Pogba with an actual bid, time is fast running out for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to conclude multiple deals.

With the Fernandes talk now appearing to be concrete, rather than just media hyperbole, United could be set to sign one of the most talked about playmakers in world football. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham have been credited with interest in the past, but Sporting have yet to receive any bids this summer - despite the midfielder's obvious talents.

Should a deal be concluded, Fernandes will join Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the arrivals lounge in Manchester. Leicester defender Harry Maguire could follow soon after, with United keen on assembling a squad capable of firing them back into the Champions League.