Napoli Make Cash Plus Player Approach for Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso

Napoli have made an offer for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, after the Argentine held positive talks with manager Carlo Ancelotti.





The 23-year-old has been a long-term target of Tottenham after putting in a string of impressive performances in Seville last season, but talk of a move to north London has gone quiet over the past few days.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Now, with long-term target James Rodriguez expected to stay at Real Madrid and Lille’s Nicolas Pepe’s close to a £72m switch to Arsenal, Napoli have now turned their attention to the Argentina international - and according to a report in Spain, have lodged an offer.

Local publication InformaBetis claim Napoli have made a cash plus player offer, thought to be striker Arkadiusz Milik, even though the Polish striker scored 17 Serie A goals last season. There is no mention of a transfer fee, but Lo Celso has previously been valued at around €70m - after rising to prominence in Spain over the past 12 months.

Lo Celso was on loan last season at Betis from PSG, before the La Liga outfit triggered an option in the loan contract to make the deal permanent.

He is still thought to be a key target of Tottenham's, but after signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, talk of a move has begun to quieten - even though Betis appear to be more willing to sell after signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

The versatile midfielder made 32 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists as Betis finished tenth. He also scored and assisted at this year's Copa America, helping Argentina to a third place finish.

Napoli have already spent big in this transfer window to strengthen their squad, bringing in Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas from Roma for a reported €36m.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Former Chelsea boss Ancelotti is hoping his side can go one better than they did last season, as they bid to win a first Serie A title since 1990. Should they do so, they'll end Juventus' eight-year stranglehold on the trophy. Their quest to do so begins on August 25, with a trip to Fiorentina on the opening day of the season.