Newcastle United & PUMA Unveil New Third Kit Inspired By St James’ Park

By 90Min
July 30, 2019

Newcastle United have released their new third kit ahead of the 2019/20 season which pays homage to their home stadium, St James Park.

The club have adopted a bright orange colour throughout the entirety of the new kit, while the shirt's eye-catching pattern is inspired by the roof of St James' Park.

In a press release, kit manufacturer PUMA said: "PUMA today (Tuesday) presented Newcastle United FC’s brand new third kit. The kit features a vibrant graphic inspired by the steel girders that make up the roof of the stands at St James’ Park stadium.

Image by Ben Carter

"A towering presence in a football-obsessed city, St James‘ Park is woven into the fabric of the club and for the first time, its kit, empowering the team with a reminder of the club’s iconic stadium and incredible atmosphere as they play away from home.

"Both kits have been produced using PUMA’s proven dryCELL technology. This material draws sweat away from the skin to the surface, ensuring a dry feeling for the body even during strenuous exercise."

The kit will be made available on August 1 at a recommended retail price of £65.

Ahead of the new season, fans are already preparing for a major change on the pitch following the arrival of new manager Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the 58-year-old's arrival hasn't filled the fans with confidence during their post-Rafa Benitez era, the club have splashed out on a new club-record striker to plug the gap left by last season's loanee forward Salomón Rondón.

Image by Ben Carter

Former TSG Hoffenheim striker Joelinton arrived in a £39m deal earlier this summer, while they're also believed to be interested in signing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson with the new season now just around the corner.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message