Newcastle United & PUMA Unveil New Third Kit Inspired By St James’ Park

Newcastle United have released their new third kit ahead of the 2019/20 season which pays homage to their home stadium, St James Park.

The club have adopted a bright orange colour throughout the entirety of the new kit, while the shirt's eye-catching pattern is inspired by the roof of St James' Park.

In a press release, kit manufacturer PUMA said: "PUMA today (Tuesday) presented Newcastle United FC’s brand new third kit. The kit features a vibrant graphic inspired by the steel girders that make up the roof of the stands at St James’ Park stadium.

Image by Ben Carter

"A towering presence in a football-obsessed city, St James‘ Park is woven into the fabric of the club and for the first time, its kit, empowering the team with a reminder of the club’s iconic stadium and incredible atmosphere as they play away from home.

"Both kits have been produced using PUMA’s proven dryCELL technology. This material draws sweat away from the skin to the surface, ensuring a dry feeling for the body even during strenuous exercise."

The kit will be made available on August 1 at a recommended retail price of £65.

Ahead of the new season, fans are already preparing for a major change on the pitch following the arrival of new manager Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the 58-year-old's arrival hasn't filled the fans with confidence during their post-Rafa Benitez era, the club have splashed out on a new club-record striker to plug the gap left by last season's loanee forward Salomón Rondón.

Image by Ben Carter

Former TSG Hoffenheim striker Joelinton arrived in a £39m deal earlier this summer, while they're also believed to be interested in signing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson with the new season now just around the corner.