Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea travel to the Austrian Alps on Wednesday night to take on Red Bull Salzburg, with both sides looking to retain momentum heading into the new season.

Salzburg head into the fixture off the back of five straight victories, including a comfortable 2-0 win last time out against a Rapid Wien side who had scored a remarkable 18 goals in the two games preceding the loss.

First in the shirt 💙🦋 more to come 🤞🏾 good win good shift out there #CFC #Shouldofhadanother 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oJLRHAnUwN — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) July 23, 2019

Chelsea, on the other hand, have had mixed success under new manager Frank Lampard thus far, but do come off the back of an impressive 2-1 victory over Barcelona - always an admirable scalp, even in a pre-season friendly.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 July What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Red Bull Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? Chelsea TV Referee? TBA

Team News

With Lampard resting the likes of Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho in Sunday afternoon's match against Reading, expect these names to return to the starting lineup with a side closer to that which featured against Barcelona last Tuesday.

Long-term absentees Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not set to return for quite some time, and whilst N'Golo Kante is back in training he has still not fully recovered from his knee injury.

Salzburg have a lengthy list of injuries of their own, which will hinder any chances of rotating their squad too much. Add to this the occasion of playing against one of the premier clubs in European football, and you can expect to see manager Jesse Marsch pick his strongest possible side.

Predicted Lineups