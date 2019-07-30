Shkodran Mustafi's Agent Rejects Serie A Speculation as Arsenal Look to Ditch Bungling Defender

By 90Min
July 30, 2019

Shkodran Mustafi looks set to remain at Arsenal - for now - after his agent confirmed no Serie A clubs have been in contact over a possible transfer after reports emerged linking Roma with a move for the central defender.

The Germany international has been frequently berated by Gunners fans since his move to the Premier League in 2016, but so far the club have not brought in a new centre back for the upcoming season and have failed to shift Mustafi.

Roma are apparently keen on a potential deal, while Monaco are also interested in signing the ex-Valencia man, but daddy Mustafi has moved to clarify the speculation.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He told Romanews: “It's news to me, there's nothing in it. There has been no contact with Roma or any other Italian club."


BBC Sport's David Ornstein has also revealed Arsenal want the central defender to leave, either permanently or temporarily, but Mustafi is still eager stay at the club and prove himself.


Mustafi has become something of a laughing stock in English football, even among his club's own supporters.

Most of those fans quite simply can't wait to see the back of him, given he's consistently produced shaky performances at the heart of Arsenal's defence under both Arsene Wenger and current head coach Unai Emery.


Mustafi's popularity - or rather, lack of it - could be seen via the uproar produced on social media when the news of his potential departure emerged.


Arsenal chose to sign Mustafi in 2016 for £35m from Valencia, where he made a real name for himself, making 64 appearance as well as being a part of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad.



Despite the extensive criticism he's received in north London, Mustafi has still managed a total of 84 appearances for his current side.

Although he has played a consistent role in the first team, he now looks likely to fall out of favour with Rob Holding returning from the long-term injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season.

And after spending last season on loan with the relegated FulhamCalum Chambers has been a significant part of Emery's pre-season plans. He too could be favoured over Mustafi in defence, potentially forcing 27-year-old Mustafi out of Emery's regular lineup.

