Shkodran Mustafi looks set to remain at Arsenal - for now - after his agent confirmed no Serie A clubs have been in contact over a possible transfer after reports emerged linking Roma with a move for the central defender.

The Germany international has been frequently berated by Gunners fans since his move to the Premier League in 2016, but so far the club have not brought in a new centre back for the upcoming season and have failed to shift Mustafi.

Roma are apparently keen on a potential deal, while Monaco are also interested in signing the ex-Valencia man, but daddy Mustafi has moved to clarify the speculation.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He told Romanews: “It's news to me, there's nothing in it. There has been no contact with Roma or any other Italian club."





BBC Sport's David Ornstein has also revealed Arsenal want the central defender to leave, either permanently or temporarily, but Mustafi is still eager stay at the club and prove himself.





Mustafi has become something of a laughing stock in English football, even among his club's own supporters.

Arsenal in talks with number of clubs over Shkodran Mustafi exit. 27yo (contract until 2021) wants to stay + prove himself. But #AFC want permanent or loan departure. Also hope to bolster central defence pre-deadline & retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney #CelticFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 30, 2019

Most of those fans quite simply can't wait to see the back of him, given he's consistently produced shaky performances at the heart of Arsenal's defence under both Arsene Wenger and current head coach Unai Emery.





Mustafi's popularity - or rather, lack of it - could be seen via the uproar produced on social media when the news of his potential departure emerged.





Arsenal chose to sign Mustafi in 2016 for £35m from Valencia, where he made a real name for himself, making 64 appearance as well as being a part of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad.

Arsene Wenger signed Cesc Fabregas, made him a star and then sold to Barcelona so that he would then go to CFC and eventually become a monaco player in order to convince AS Monaco manager to sign Mustafi, to save Arsenal F.C.



Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. pic.twitter.com/qjQeZK0ZRC — Anup (@BallinBellerin) July 30, 2019





Monaco interested in Mustafi? Get it done and I’ll pay for the flight right now. pic.twitter.com/4v1LawbyGM — AFC Fans HQ (@AFCfansHQ) July 30, 2019





I am more excited about mustafi's departure than Pepe's arrival😁😁#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/bkPkpA1mKN — Sherlocked Gooner 🔴 (@KAVIRAJAFC) July 30, 2019

Despite the extensive criticism he's received in north London, Mustafi has still managed a total of 84 appearances for his current side.







Although he has played a consistent role in the first team, he now looks likely to fall out of favour with Rob Holding returning from the long-term injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season.



