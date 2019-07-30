Transfer Rumours: Bale Still in China Talks, Dybala Offered to Man Utd, Spurs to Sell Onomah & More

Every summer transfer window is filled to the brim with exciting stories and downright lies, creating a cocktail which us fans love to drink up year after year.

But 2019 has probably been one of the strangest transfer windows in football history, leaving many supporters waiting in anticipation with it all to come to an end next month - or a little bit later if your team plays on the continent.

With a big pinch of salt at the ready, here's a collection of Tuesday's biggest and best rumours that are currently doing the rounds across Europe for you to sink your teeth into.

Rafael Leão Arrives for Milan Medical

Portugal Under-21 international Rafael Leão has arrived in Italy to undergo a medical ahead of his €30m move to AC Milan this summer.





The Lille OSC striker has only spent one season in France following a free transfer away from Sporting CP, but Football Italia have confirmed he will make a move to San Siro ahead of the new season.





André Silva has been linked with a move away from Milan this summer, while Patrick Cutrone's switch to Wolves was confirmed on Tuesday.



Tottenham Open Talks to Sell Josh Onomah

Huddersfield Town have begun negotiations with Tottenham ahead of a move for attacking midfielder Josh Onomah, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship and recently relegated Huddersfield now want to snap Onomah up on another temporary deal as they look to bounce back to the top flight under manager Jan Siewert.

The Terriers have recently sold midfielder Philip Billing to Bournemouth in a £15m deal and it's speculated that Onomah could be a direct replacement, although the two midfielders naturally play in different positions.

West Ham Dragging Their Feet Over Djibril Sidibé

RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has confirmed that West Ham have been in talks with AS Monaco as they consider a move for full-back Djibril Sidibé, but elsewhere in France, it's suggested that the club are now getting cold feet over the deal.

L'Equipe (via GFFN) claim the Hammers are concerned over the defender's persistent knee injuries, which has allowed Crystal Palace to take the lead in the race for his signature.

Roy Hodgson's side are still on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United earlier this summer.

Gareth Bale in Talks With a Different Chinese Club

After seeing one move to Jiangsu Suning fall through last week, Gareth Bale is now believed to be in talks with a different Chinese Super League club as he continues to look for a route away from Real Madrid.





Onda Cero claims that Bale's absence from the Audi Cup - Real Madrid take on Tottenham on Tuesday - is due to the club's agreement for the Welshman to speak to clubs ahead of a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu.





Bale also hasn't been training with his teammates as rumours of a move away from the club continue to circulate.

Crystal Palace Want £5m-Rated Ciaran Clark

Crystal Palace are preparing a £5m bid for Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark ahead of the new season.





The Eagles have the cash to burn following Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit, and The Sun claims that Clark is a subject of discussion for Crystal Palace's decision-makers as they look to bolster their options in central defence.

Manager Roy Hodgson could favour a season-long loan move initially, but it's claimed that a £5m fee could be enough to convince Newcastle over a sale this summer.

Arsenal Demand £10m Krystian Bielik Fee

Despite not being in Unai Emery's first-team plans this season, Arsenal will demand a £10m fee before they consider selling Poland Under-21 international Krystian Bielik.





The club aren't considering extending Bielik's current contract - which expires in 2021 - but The Daily Star claims Arsenal won't consider less than an eight-figure transfer fee for his signature this summer.





Bielik impressed whilst on loan with Charlton Athletic last season and while he is expected to go back to the Championship, the Addicks could be priced out of a move.

Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandžukić & £10m Offered for Romelu Lukaku

Juventus have apparently put together a sensational package in an attempt to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku later this week, with forwards Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandžukić, as well as £10m, being offered as part of the deal.





In a claim made by The Sun, Serie A champions Juventus are looking to snap up Lukaku from under the nose of Antonio Conte's Inter by offering them a hefty player plus cash deal.





But considering Manchester United's valuation is only just higher than the £76m they paid for him in 2017, any deal involving Dybala and Mandžukić just to sign Lukaku would be easily overpaying in the current market.

Christian Benteke Wanted By Fenerbahçe

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe SK are looking to continue their major rebuild by luring Christian Benteke away from Crystal Palace this summer.





Newspaper Fanatik (via Sport Witness) claims that sporting director Damien Comolli is in talks with Palace over the move, following a recommendation by first-team manager Ersun Yanal.

The club are only looking to spend €6m on his signature ahead of the new season, however, following the high-profile arrivals of players like Max Kruse and Garry Rodrigues.

Roma Prepare New Gonzalo Higuaín Offer

AS Roma are prepared to increase their contract offer in an attempt to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín this summer.





The Argentine is unwanted in Turin and has been told to find a new club, but so far Europe's biggest sides have steered clear as they consider options elsewhere.





With Higuaín now getting desperate ahead of the new season, Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) claim Roma will offer the striker a €5m per year contract after agreeing to a €36m fee with Maurizio Sarri's Juventus.