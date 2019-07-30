USMNT Stands With USWNT After U.S. Soccer Letter Claims Women Have Made More

The United States national men's team is standing with the USWNT on its equal pay lawsuit.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 30, 2019

The United States national men's team stands with the USWNT on its equal pay lawsuit by releasing a statement in response to U.S. Soccer stating on Monday that the World Cup champion women's national team has been paid more than the men's team.

U.S. Soccer released the figures as the two parties move toward mediating a lawsuit in which USWNT players accused the federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination."

Through a spokeswoman for players involved, the USWNT called the letter, which was released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, a sad attempt to quell support. The men's team also rebutted the letter and called one stat "false accounting" and singled out Cordeiro's solution to having fans do more.

"The only solution Mr. Cordeiro proposes is for fans to buy more tickets and watch more games on television," the USMNT statement read. "He conceals the fact that the money will not go to USWNT players when sponsors pay the Federation to support the USWNT, fans buy tickets to USWNT games at ever-increasing ticket prices, and television companies pay more when more fans watch USWNT games. That is neither fair nor equitable."

The USWNT filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the federation on March 8, International Women's Day, in a fight over pay equity and working conditions. In its response to the suit, U.S. Soccer said it obeyed the law and did not discriminate against female players. The two parties agreed to mediation in June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message