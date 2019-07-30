Virgil van Dijk Admits 'Truth' Has to Be Told Sometimes Following Touchline Row With Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has refused to disclose the exact details of his touchline

disagreement with boss Jurgen Klopp during the recent pre-season friendly with Napoli, but admitted 'sometimes you have to tell someone the truth'.

Klopp and van Dijk were seen going at it after the Reds conceded their first of three goals during the 3-0 pre-season loss to Napoli, as they continued their poor run of form this summer.



Since wins against Tranmere and Bradford, Liverpool have failed to win a pre-season game, losing to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and the Partenopei, as well as drawing with Sporting CP.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

As quoted by the Daily Mail, when asked what was said during the heated touchline disagreement between himself and the German, van Dijk explained: "Just things…between me and him. It's not necessary to reveal what. I think everyone has to communicate with each other."

He then added: "Sometimes you have to tell someone the truth, that's how it is."

Refusing to get drawn into any discussions about the van Dijk incident, Klopp instead chose to talk about the performance, saying: "It was quite sloppy at times, but there's no concerns from my point of view. Our season starts properly next Sunday, so our focus will be on that.

"Everyone knows the players who are missing are important players for us. That's a fact."

Klopp continued: "There's plenty more to come from the team. There's a reason why we are European champions. We have to stay calm, we want to win games.

"But we have to be at our top level (on Sunday). If we play like that, we won't win the Community Shield, it's as simple as that.

"We have a good week to prepare ourselves with a friendly as well, which is good for the boys who are coming back. We will definitely be ready for City."