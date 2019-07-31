Megan Rapinoe Among USWNT Stars on FIFA Best Women's Player Award Shortlist

Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe made the cut.

By Emily Caron
July 31, 2019

Four USWNT players are on the shortlist for the FIFA best women's player award. Midfielders Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle along with forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe made the list based on their performances throughout the past year.

After leading the USA to a record fourth World Cup crown in July, co-captain Rapinoe is seen as a favorite by many. She won the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball and scored the opener in the final to earn her FIFA player of the match honors in Lyon.

Morgan took home the Silver Boot after scoring scored six goals and three assists in France.

Head coach Jill Ellis has also been nominated for the best women's coach award. Ellis and the USWNT announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her position in October after leading the team to two World Cup victories.

Ellis is expected to coach five more games with the USWNT as they complete their victory tour.

The winners will be revealed on Sept. 23 following a public vote.

