Atletico Madrid Femenino Announce Signing of Toni Duggan on Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 31, 2019

Atletico Madrid Femenino have confirmed the signing of free agent Toni Duggan on a two-year deal, keeping her in the Spanish capital until 2021.

Duggan, who left Barcelona at the end of the 2018/19 season after deciding not to renew her contract, was last seen in action with the Lionesses at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

And now, as revealed by Atletico in an official club statement, the former Manchester City and Everton star has signed with the Madrid-based team on a two-year deal.

In the statement, the club declared: "Toni Duggan is a new player of Atlético de Madrid Femenino. The English striker has reached an agreement with our club to represent the Rojiblanco for the next two seasons."

Duggan, who is now 27, won both the Copa de la Reina and Copa Catalunya in here two-year spell with Barca, and was a runner up in the 2019 Women's Champions League final to Lyon. Before that, she had won the WSL, the Women's FA Cup and the FA Women's League Cup (twice) with City.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking upon the announcement of the move, Duggan admitted: “I am very happy to play at Atlético de Madrid. It is a club that is very supportive of the women's team and the staff it has is very good.

“I am a creative player who has a goal [in me] and a last pass. I am a winner and I come to the club to help you in every way I can, across all competitions. Last season's game at the Wanda Metropolitano made me realise how big this club is.”

