Bournemouth Ready to Bid £25m for Promising Liverpool Winger Harry Wilson

Bournemouth are ready to meet Liverpool's £25m valuation for Harry Wilson and are preparing a bid for the highly-rated youngster.

The 22-year-old's future has been subject to increased speculation this summer, with his place in the Liverpool first team far from secure amid a raft of competition for places.

It is thought the Champions League winners are not interested in sending him out on loan for another season, but have slapped a considerable price tag on the Wales international nevertheless.

The Sun understands that Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is keen to secure Wilson's services this summer and is prepared to meet the Reds' lofty valuation.

The Cherries are keen on bolstering their attacking options for this season and believe Wilson could be the perfect option to link up with Ryan Fraser - with David Brooks having been ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery.

Earlier this week, the south coast club secured the services of Danish midfielder Philip Billing from Huddersfield in a deal worth £15m, but it's thought the deal has not significantly dented the bank balance.

Wilson emerged on the radar for many club's last season after he enjoyed a successful season on loan at Frank Lampard's Derby County, scoring 17 times en-route to helping the Rams reach the Championship playoff final.

The Wales international has featured heavily in Liverpool's pre-season plans so far, impressing with goals against Borussia Dortmund and most recently against Lyon. Whether he has done enough to forge a place in Jurgen Klopp's first team plans for the coming season though, is not yet clear.

He has been linked to other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa most recently credited with interest.