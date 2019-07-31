Brighton Closing in on Club Record Deal to Sign Bristol City Star Adam Webster

Brighton are closing in on a club record £20m deal for Bristol City defender Adam Webster, with negotiations ongoing between the two sides.



The 24-year-old centre back played 47 times across competitions for the Championship side last season, after joining from Ipswich Town in the previous summer for £3.8m.



Harry Trump/GettyImages

As reported by BBC Sport, though no deal has been agreed yet, the Seagulls are confident that one can be reached, in what would become the club's new transfer record, with said £20m fee eclipsing the £17m they paid AZ Alkmaar for Alireza Jahanbakhsh back in 2017.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol on Tuesday, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson conceded the player was likely to leave Ashton Gate, explaining: "Once big moves start happening, you wouldn't believe the domino effect that has on all the rest of us

"I expect there to be stories from Ashton Gate, both ins and outs. Webby has done fantastically well, but the market is the market. The value of the player, given a lot of the stuff that goes on in the domino effect, is always there.

"Nobody is unsellable, but at the same time you have got to be ready, and I won't recommend that we move anybody on if we don't feel like we have a succession plan. I'm probably not quite as confident [of keeping Webster] as I was but that's mainly due to the sheer level of interest, and it's not just in Webby."

Many outlets have reported that Webster's arrival could push Lewis Dunk's mooted move to Leicester City closer to completion, with the 27-year-old seen as an ideal replacement for Harry Maguire, should he make his long-await move to Manchester United.



However, according to a report in the Argus, this is not necessarily the case, with a source close to the club claiming it will have 'no direct implications' on Dunk's future. The player himself is understood to be focussed on the season ahead at the Amex, and is likely to be named captain in a bid to keep him that way.

