Everton Accept Defeat in Wilfried Zaha Pursuit as Crystal Palace Hold Out for Exorbitant Fee

Everton have given up in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, with Marco Silva said to be concerned by the Eagles' high asking price.

Palace turned down an opening bid from Everton worth around £55m, and they have always been adamant that a club must meet their £80m asking price if they are to part ways with Zaha.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The Daily Mail state that Everton do not want to offer such a figure, so they have withdrawn from the race for his signature. Silva remains desperate to add a new winger to his squad, but not for the kind of money which Palace are looking for.

There were unconfirmed reports that the Toffees had increased their offer to £55m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun, but such a swap deal now seems dead in the water.

However, Palace are believed to be keen on a separate £10m deal for McCarthy, whilst they are also eager to take Tosun on loan, but neither of these negotiations will have anything to do with Zaha.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Having sold both Ademola Lookman and Idrissa Gueye to RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, the Toffees have a sizeable amount of money with which to sign some attacking reinforcements.

They have already struck a deal for Juventus starlet Moise Kean, but Silva also remains keen to find a new winger before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

Alongside his search for a wide man, Silva wants another four signings. Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is seen as a potential replacement for Gueye, as are Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka and Southampton's Mario Lemina.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

In defence, moves for Real Sociedad's Diego Llorente and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori are both being considered by Everton, who are determined to make a real push towards Europa League qualification last season.

They finished eighth in the Premier League last season, despite often lacking a cutting edge in attack. Silva wants to ensure that his side do not struggle with the same problems last season, so the final days of the transfer window promise to be busy for the Toffees.