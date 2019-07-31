Giovani Lo Celso: Real Betis Firm on €75m Valuation Despite Tottenham's Confidence of Cut-Price Deal

Reports have surfaced from Spain casting doubt over Giovani Lo Celso's proposed move to Tottenham, despite the north Londoners confidence that a deal can be done.

After Real Betis sealed the signing of an apparent like-for-like replacement in the shape of Nabil Fekir from Lyon, it appeared the long-protracted saga was reaching its likely conclusion, and that Lo Celso would leave La Liga for the Champions League finalists.

Spanish publications ABC Sevilla and Diario de Sevilla (via Sport Witness) are the main culprits in suggesting that the deal won't go as smoothly as planned, with the two outlets claiming that negotiations are 'still far away'.

It is stated that Betis will play hardball over the €75m (£68m) asking price they’ve put on the midfielder, and that while Spurs are the most interested party, Napoli are now entering the fray after their failure to sign James Rodriguez.

However, 90min understands that Le Celso's representatives have informed Spurs that Fekir's arrival in Seville will see Betis accept reduced terms on their initial valuation. Due to that, a cut-price £45m fee is expected to be sufficient, given that Betis' stance has now softened.

Interestingly, while ABC and Diario combine to state €40m and €50m bids have been made (and rejected), the latter add that they 'trust' Spurs to come back with a bigger offer ahead of the August 8 deadline.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Due to Betis making the £17.7m signing of one-time Liverpool target Fekir, movement was made on Lo Celso's switch to north London, with the player himself agreeing on personal terms with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

He is expected to more than double his wages at the Premier League side, with the talk emerging from the Seville-based outlets appearing to only act as scaremongering to seemingly force Tottenham to act quickly.

By adding that a rival club are circling, they've added an edge to the transfer, however, it is expected that a deal will still be concluded.