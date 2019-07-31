Liverpool: Assessing the Reds' Last 5 Community Shield Wins

Liverpool are one of England's most successful teams in history, and have won the joint-most Community Shields in the competition's history.

The Reds are competing in the one-off match on Sunday against league champions Manchester City, and will be hoping to start the new season on a positive note.

City completed a domestic quadruple last campaign, if you include the Community Shield, and Liverpool will want to send out their own warning shot to the rest of the top flight.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Reds qualified for the final by finishing second in the league, as the usual format dictates that the winner of the top flight and FA Cup must face each other. As City won everything on offer in England, Liverpool were next in line to take on the Citizens.

It's the first time that the European champions have competed in the Community Shield since 2006, so let's take a look back at their five most recent victories:

1988: Liverpool 2-1 Wimbledon



Fresh off the back of one of the FA Cup's biggest ever shocks, Liverpool and Wimbledon faced each other once more, the Reds claiming minor revenge over the Dons.

Liverpool were the league winners in the 1987/88 season, but Wimbledon rocked the footballing world by beating Kenny Dalglish's men 1-0, claiming their first ever FA Cup.

#onthisday 1988: Wimbledon's 'crazy gang' beat Liverpool to lift the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/89o5dFB6jm — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) May 14, 2019

Normal order resumed in the Charity Shield match at Wembley Stadium, in front of an attendance of 54,887 fans, as a brace from John Aldridge cancelled out John Fashanu's early opener to hand Liverpool the trophy.

1989: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal



A year later, Liverpool once again found themselves at Wembley stadium for the Charity Shield final, this time facing Arsenal. And yet again, Liverpool were in search of revenge, losing the title to the Gunners in the last minute of the final game of the season, in one of the most dramatic endings to a campaign in football history.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Liverpool got the better of the league champions thanks to a Peter Beardsley goal, in front of 63,149 spectators. It would not be long until Liverpool were to lift the the shield once again, but this time under very different circumstances.

1990: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

It seems unfathomable now, but once upon a time in England, penalty shootouts were not used in the event of a tie. This was the case in 1990, as Liverpool and Manchester United shared the Charity Shield after a 1-1 draw, and the 66,558 spectators at Wembley were robbed of the excitement of a shootout.

John Barnes and Clayton Blackmore were the scorers on the day, as the two sides shared the shield for six months each. It would be the last time either team split the trophy, and Liverpool would have to wait another 11 years before claiming the prize again.

2001: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

Liverpool and Man Utd went head-to-head in 2001 at a packed Millennium Stadium, as 70,227 supporters saw Liverpool lift the shield - and there was no sharing this time.

The Reds ran out 2-1 winners over the Red Devils, Gary McAllister and Michael Owen on the scoresheet for the winners, whilst Ruud van Nistelrooy gave some hope to his side with a second half goal.

GERRY PENNY/GettyImages

It was not enough however, and a 14th Charity Shield returned to Anfield.

2006: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Liverpool's final Community Shield success came in 2006, as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Millennium Stadium.

The FA Cup winners took the lead through a John Arne Riise goal, only for Andriy Shevchenko to equalise for the league champions. Peter Crouch scored a late winner for the Reds, in front of 56,275 supporters in Cardiff.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

Liverpool have failed to claim any domestic success since then, except for victories in the now-named Capital One Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will demand a strong performance against City on Sunday, as he hopes his side will start the campaign as they mean to go on this year.