Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg & Megan Rapinoe Named on 2019 Best FIFA Women's Player Shortlist

Women's World Cup stars from the United States, England, France, Norway, Netherlands and Australia dominate the 12-player shortlist for the 2019 Best FIFA Women's Player award, with 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg also among the contenders.

Hegerberg famously wasn't at the World Cup this summer as a result of a self-imposed international retirement since 2017 over equality issues, but it hasn't stopped her being recognised among the best after claiming yet another Champions League trophy with Lyon.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

But she will face stiff competition from a number of players who have also had incredible years.

World Cup winners from the United States, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz all feature on the list of nominees. Rapinoe scooped the tournament's Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards, while Morgan won the Silver Boot and Lavelle took the Bronze Ball.

England defender Lucy Bronze won the Silver Ball at the World Cup and appears on the shortlist alongside Lionesses teammate Ellen White, who scored six to win the Bronze Boot.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

France captain Amandine Henry and defender Wendie Renard, both of whom individually starred on the opening night of the World Cup and won the Champions League with Lyon last season as part of another treble, are also nominated.

Australia forward Sam Kerr scored five goals at the World Cup and has been in fine for Chicago Red Stars in 2019 at club level in the NWSL. Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema helped the Netherlands reach the World Cup final and set a new WSL goal record playing for Arsenal.

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, who rose to prominence in Hegerberg's absence and has completed a high profile move from Wolfsburg to Barcelona, completes the shortlist.

Fans can already vote for their top three, with the fan vote equally weighted alongside votes from journalists, national team captains and national team coaches. FIFA's window of consideration for nominees was 25 May 2018 to 7 July 2019 inclusive.

The winner will be announced at the annual FIFA Gala, this year held in Milan on 23 September.