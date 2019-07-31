Malcom Edges Closer to Shock Zenit St. Petersburg Move After Clubs Agree Fee

Barcelona's Malcolm looks set to join Zenit St. Petersburg after the two clubs agreed a €40m fee for the winger.

The Brazilian joined the Catalan giants for roughly £36m last summer, but has failed to make any real impact at the Camp Nou, making a measly 15 league appearances, scoring one goal in the process.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

As reported by Gianluca Di Marizio, after Zenit's sporting director, Javier Ribalta, flew to Spain and has now agreed a deal to sign the formerly highly coveted forward.

Everything looks set for the winger to make the switch to the Russian Premier League just one year on from when his deal to Roma was hijacked by his current club.

Formerly of Bordeaux, Malcolm endured a difficult time in La Liga as he struggled to break into Ernesto Valverde's first team plans.

The 22-year-old still has much of his career ahead of him and his talent has been evident in the past, most notably during his final season at Bordeaux.

Malcolm will become one of eight South Americans at the club that is captained by ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Barcelona managed to snatch Malcom away from the clutches of Serie A side AS Roma last summer in the 11th hour, and it would take a similar effort from another club to take this transfer away from the five time Russian champions - although it is highly unlikely.