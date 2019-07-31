Marcos Llorente Insists Atletico Madrid Can Compete Despite Losing 'Great Players' This Summer

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has confessed that Los Rojiblancos have lost some great players this summer, but their replacements will all ensure that the club can still compete for silverware.

The likes of Diego Godin, Rodri and Antoine Griezmann have all left the club this summer, but Atletico have wasted little time in replacing them. They have made plenty of new signings, including Llorente, Joao Felix and Mario Hermoso, in the hope of remaining competitive.

Speaking to the media (via Marca) during Atletico's pre-season tour of the USA, Llorente admitted that the club's goals have not changed, despite losing such important players.

He said: "Great players have left, but other, very good players, have arrived with the same enthusiasm and ambition. [Our target is to] compete in every game, give the maximum, go game-by-game and see what happens.

"We are delighted. We like to be pushed and to fight for everything."

He also touched on Atletico's huge 7-3 victory over his former side Real, insisting that he felt nothing but delight to come out on the winning side.

"We are happy. Real is a great club. We gave 100% and we're very happy about the game, the result and the team's work," Llorente added.

"Did the result hit me? No, I'm at Atletico, which is where I want to be. I am very happy for the team and my teammates. Now we are going for more.

"Every game is important. We worked hard and it was reflected in the result. But I think we have to be aware that it is a pre-season game, not in La Liga or the Champions League. We did what we have to do and I'm happy."