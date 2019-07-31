Mauricio Pochettino Reveals He 'Knows Nothing' About Spurs Transfers & Suggests Changing Job Title

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested his job title should be changed to 'coach' after a frustrated response to media questions about transfers, insisting that the comings and goings of players is nothing to do with and he knows nothing about it.

Having seen his team beat Real Madrid 1-0 thanks to a single Harry Kane goal, Pochettino was asked about the future of unsettled left-back Danny Rose, prompting the retort in which he insisted that chairman Daniel Levy is the person running things in that respect.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"I know nothing about the situation of my players," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and Daniel Levy. The club needs to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Whether Pochettino's response could be put down to frustration over a lack of summer signings or frustration over repeated questions he cannot answer is not entirely clear. Many of the transfer-hungry press corps are happy to assume it is the former.

Spurs have only completed two deals this summer, the club-record signing of French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and the capture of Jack Clarke, who has already left on loan.

There are concerns over the squad's defensive strength, with Kieran Trippier not replaced since leaving for Atletico Madrid. An exit for the aforementioned Rose would leave Ben Davies as the only recognised first-team left back, leaving Spurs rather thin on the ground.

Spurs famously didn't bring in any new players between the signing of Lucas Moura in January 2018 and the arrivals of Ndombele and Clarke earlier this month.