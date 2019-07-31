Serge Aurier Undergoes Hand Surgery as Tottenham Target Move for Young Monaco Defender

Serge Aurier is a doubt for Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League curtain raiser against Aston Villa after picking up a hand injury whilst on international duty with Ivory Coast.

The right-back picked up the knock in the Elephants' second AFCON group game against Morocco, and was consequently ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Now, a statement on Spurs' official website confirmed that the 26-year-old had undergone surgery, where he is now "undertaking a period of non-contact training before reintegrating with the first team."

The news will come as a disappointment for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, as following the recent sale of England defender Kieran Trippier, the inexperienced Kyle Walker-Peters is the only remaining, fully-fit right-back in his squad.

This, combined with the uncertain future of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld, will be a stark reminder to Pochettino that his is in need of defensive reinforcements - and it's claimed in France that the Argentine boss may have a young Monaco defender in mind.

TF1 (via GFFN) report that Spurs have joined Southampton and Wolves in the race to sign the 18-year-old Benoît Badiashile, who has previously attracted the attention of Manchester United in the past.





Monaco are unlikely to want to part him with on the cheap, though, after the France Under-19 international took part in 36 games last season for the Red and Whites. His breakthrough campaign isn't one he will want to remember it must be said, with the former Ligue 1 winners narrowly avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Despite this, Badiashile remains one of the most exciting prospects in French football and Spurs' reported interest, along with that of Saints and Wolves, suggests he has big future at the highest level.