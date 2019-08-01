Barcelona Give Malcom Time to Resolve Future Ahead of Expected Zenit Move

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Malcom is set to bring his Barcelona nightmare to an end with a move to Zenit Saint Petersburg, with only an official announcement left to confirm the move after a fee was agreed.

The Brazilian joined the La Liga giants for £36m last summer after pulling out of a deal at the 11th hour to join Roma, but has failed to make any real impact at Camp Nou, scoring just once in the league last season for the Catalan side.

View this post on Instagram

A seguir trabajando 💪🏾🔴🔵

A post shared by Malcom Filipe S. De Oliveira (@malcomoliveira_97) on

Throughout the summer a whole host of clubs have been linked with the forward, yet neither of Premier League duo Everton or Arsenal were willing to match La Blaugrana's valuation of the 22-year-old.

Due to interest waning, Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg have stolen a march on their English counterparts, with Marca stating a deal is essentially already finalised that would see Zenit part with €40m (£36m) plus another €5m in add-ons.

Barca have confirmed Malcom has been given time to resolve his future, allowing him to skip training.


The move is set to come as welcome relief to Barca and Ernesto Valverde, who have been desperate to sell players having spent roughly £210m already this summer on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong among others.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With the added cash injection, it is thought the club could step up their interest in left back Junior Firpo, while the saga surrounding Neymar's potential return from Paris Saint-Germain continues to rumble on - and is expected to for the remainder of the window.

In regards to Malcom, the forward will be desperate to rekindle the kind of form he showed at Bordeaux, which prompted the La Liga champions to move for him.

