Bournemouth Unveil Arnaut Danjuma on Long-Term Contract as Fourth Summer Signing

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed the arrival of Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma on a long-term contract this summer.

The 22-year-old's move is still subject to international clearance, but Danjuma will move to the south coast for a fee believed to be in the region of £14m and becomes their fourth signing following previous deals for Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing.

"Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told afcbTV. "The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"I’m excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I’m delighted to be at the club and I’ve only heard positive things about it. I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started."

While little is known about Danjuma for fans in the Premier League, his arrival at Bournemouth could be seen as a long-term alternative to Ryan Fraser - who's entering the final year of his contract.

Naturally a left-winger, Danjuma can also play on the right and on occasion fill in through the middle of the pitch.

Interestingly, Danjuma looks set to be Club Brugge's third major sale to the Premier League ahead of the new season, with Wesley (confirmed) and Marvelous Nakamba (imminent) on their way to newly-promoted Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old made two appearances in last season's Champions League group stages and even scored one of the goals of the competition in Brugge's 3-1 defeat away to Atletico Madrid

