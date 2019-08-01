Cagliari President Appears to Confirm Loan Signing of Inter's Radja Nainggolan

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has today visited Inter and confirmed the loan capture of midfielder Radja Nainggolan. 

Nainggolan has been linked with a move away from Inter since the close of the season - with it made clear by new boss Antonio Conte that the player was not a part of his plans - and his destination has finally been confirmed on Thursday.

The experienced Belgian has been linked with moves all over Serie A, including most notably to Fiorentina - but Giulini looks to have got his man. 

Football Italia carry quotes from the Cagilari president, who was filmed making is way into the Inter headquarters. When asked about Nainggolan's potential move, he responded with "I wouldn't be here otherwise". 

Pretty conclusive. 

The 31-year-old has only spent one season with I Nerazzurri and despite a relatively successful one, Conte doesn't seem to see the midfielder - nor Mauro Icardi - as part of his long term plans. 


Nainggolan spent four years previously in Sardinia between 2010 and 2014 and with his wife also being from the area, it's a logical move. Claudia, Radja's wife, confirmed last month that she was beginning chemotherapy.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Cagliari look to be putting together a very tough looking squad ahead of the 2019/20 season. 


With Marko Rog already having joined from Napoli and Nahitan Nandez expected imminently, a much improved campaign can be expected when it all gets underway at the end of August. 

