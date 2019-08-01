Danny Drinkwater Likely to Remain at Chelsea Next Season Amid Lack of Interest

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Danny Drinkwater is likely to remain a Chelsea player next season, with the midfielder unable to find a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The England international has struggled in a Chelsea shirt after signing from Leicester for £35m, making just one appearance in all competitions last season under former manager Maurizio Sarri.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Leicester man has been linked with a move back to King Power Stadium, as well as Chelsea's London rivals West Ham, but the Evening Standard claims that no offers have been forthcoming.

Reports surfaced at the weekend suggesting new head coach Frank Lampard has deemed Drinkwater surplus to requirements, but he could look to use the 29-year-old as a back-up to 

the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

This has been illustrated by the fact that Drinkwater has taken part in four of Chelsea's six pre-season games so far, though he was left out of the squad which beat Salzburg 5-3 in the Blues' latest pre-season friendly.


Speaking of his options, Lampard said: "We’ve got a squad of a lot of players and at this point the balance of training and playing is important and I can’t bring everyone and give everyone 90 minutes.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"So they are players who have stayed back to train, rather than travel and not play. So I wouldn't read too much into it on one game. We are a work in progress with the squad."

Kovacic and Ross Barkley are two players who have impressed in pre-season after a rocky 2018/19 season, so Drinkwater may see this season as a chance to prove his value at Stamford Bridge.

His eligibility as a homegrown player, as well as the stumbling block of another side having to pick up his £100,00-a-week wages should they buy him, are further evidence that he may be given a shot at redemption.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Frank Lampard's side take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their final pre-season friendly, before their Premier League campaign commences with a mouthwatering clash against Manchester United on August 11. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message