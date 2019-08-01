Danny Drinkwater Likely to Remain at Chelsea Next Season Amid Lack of Interest

Danny Drinkwater is likely to remain a Chelsea player next season, with the midfielder unable to find a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The England international has struggled in a Chelsea shirt after signing from Leicester for £35m, making just one appearance in all competitions last season under former manager Maurizio Sarri.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Leicester man has been linked with a move back to King Power Stadium, as well as Chelsea's London rivals West Ham, but the Evening Standard claims that no offers have been forthcoming.

Reports surfaced at the weekend suggesting new head coach Frank Lampard has deemed Drinkwater surplus to requirements, but he could look to use the 29-year-old as a back-up to

the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

This has been illustrated by the fact that Drinkwater has taken part in four of Chelsea's six pre-season games so far, though he was left out of the squad which beat Salzburg 5-3 in the Blues' latest pre-season friendly.





Speaking of his options, Lampard said: "We’ve got a squad of a lot of players and at this point the balance of training and playing is important and I can’t bring everyone and give everyone 90 minutes.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"So they are players who have stayed back to train, rather than travel and not play. So I wouldn't read too much into it on one game. We are a work in progress with the squad."

Kovacic and Ross Barkley are two players who have impressed in pre-season after a rocky 2018/19 season, so Drinkwater may see this season as a chance to prove his value at Stamford Bridge.

His eligibility as a homegrown player, as well as the stumbling block of another side having to pick up his £100,00-a-week wages should they buy him, are further evidence that he may be given a shot at redemption.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Frank Lampard's side take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their final pre-season friendly, before their Premier League campaign commences with a mouthwatering clash against Manchester United on August 11.