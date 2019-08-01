Harry Maguire Left Out of Leicester Squad for Atalanta Friendly Amid Man Utd Interest

August 01, 2019

Leicester City centre back Harry Maguire has been left out of the club's squad for their upcoming pre-season friendly against Italian side Atalanta, as the uncertainty surrounding his future continues to swirl.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked to the defender throughout this summer transfer window, with the latter emerging as the frontrunners, though they still remain locked in a battle over the required fee for the Englishman. 

As reported by the Telegraph, the decision to exclude Maguire from the squad to face the Serie A side was made following discussions between the player and boss Brendan Rodgers, with both agreeing his frame of mind was not right.

Despite the endless speculation, the two clubs have yet to agree on a payment structure which would push the transfer through. 

A subsequent report from the Independent has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now submitted a bid worth around £80m which, as of yet, Leicester have not responded to - though 90min has been in the knowledge for a number of weeks that it's the up front payment on offer that's holding the deal back.

Unitedhave just one week left of the transfer window to try and get a deal over the line, with this summer's English deadline day scheduled for Thursday, August 8th.

And their need for a new centre half has only increased this week, after it was announced that Eric Bailly is set to be out for up to five months after injuring his knee in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham.

Elsewhere, the club are looking to complete a swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, as well as the move for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, though recent reports have detailed a late charge from Tottenham for the Portuguese midfielder.

