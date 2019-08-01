Inter Make Late Bid to Stop Paulo Dybala's Man Utd Transfer With Mauro Icardi Exchange Offer

Paulo Dybala is to meet with Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri this afternoon to decide his future in Turin - as Manchester United wait in the wings.

Of course, though, as we wait for the result of the conversation that's set to take place, a slew of reports have emerged from Italy overnight of another potential roadblock - and one that may convince Dybala to turn down the move to Manchester.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that Dybala has "no intention" of moving to Old Trafford, and that Inter executive Giuseppe Marotta has intervened in the deal with a pitch of his own - to bring Dybala to San Siro instead.





To make the deal happen, Marotta - who used to work for Juventus himself and was responsible for signing Dybala in the first place - has suggested Mauro Icardi could move in exchange. Icardi is "among the most loved" strikers by Sarri, and Icardi would jump at the chance of moving to Turin after being told he had no future in Milan.

Bare in mind, however, that Icardi comes with a fair bit more controversy attached than Romelu Lukaku - the player floated for exchange by United - with his wife and agent Wanda notorious for being difficult to deal with.

Contrast this with the latest from Goal, who state that with talks progressing between both clubs, they expect Dybala to say yes to United's advances (and his own club's opposing feelings). This coming after Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to London to meet United officials.

And in yet another twist, Giovanni Albanese has claimed the missing €10m that United will need to pay in order to match the Old Lady's €90m valuation could be achieved by adding Matteo Darmian as makeweight.

L'inserimento di #Darmian, ad assottigliare la differenza economica nell'affare #Dybala-#Lukaku (anche se in un'operazione distaccata), consentirebbe alla #Juventus di realizzare un'altra plusvalenza: quella su #Cancelo, in partenza verso il Manchester City. ⚪️⚫️ #calciomercato — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) July 31, 2019

The Italian defender is out of favour at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away for some time, however, whether Juventus would accept a United outcast instead of €10m is a separate discussion entirely.

You can expect to see some solid developments on Dybala's future - whichever way it goes - over the next 24 hours.