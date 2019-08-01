Jurgen Klopp Yet to Make Decision on Harry Wilson Future Amid Premier League Interest

Jurgen Klopp was non-committal when discussing Harry Wilson's future after the winger played a starring role in Liverpool's 3-1 over Lyon on Wednesday.

The winger enjoyed a superb campaign on loan at Derby last season, where he scored 16 league goals and registered four assists, and he continued that rich vein of form with a fine 25-yard strike against the Ligue 1 outfit in Geneva.

Happy to end pre season with a win and a goal😃🙌🏼🔴 #YNWA https://t.co/t2GApi9qvi — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) July 31, 2019

With the Reds not keen on shipping him out on loan for another season, a £25m price tag was placed on the 22-year-old with Bournemouth one of the sides ready to test the Champions League holders' resolve with a bid.

Fellow top flight outfits Newcastle and Aston Villa are also circling, but Klopp remained tight-lipped over Wilson's future, merely stating that discussions were taking place to reach the best outcome for both parties.

"We are in constant conversations, that’s clear," Klopp said, via the Mirror. "We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy. There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes."

The German didn't stop short of heaping praise on the Welshman, insisting his spell in the Championship did wonders for his fitness despite his future remaining up in the air.

“He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season; he came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]," he added. "That’s a good example of how a loan can really work out – it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well. For us as well, which is good. I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again."