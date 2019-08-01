Man City Place Huge Price Tag on Leroy Sane Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Manchester City have placed a price tag of 'at least' £137m on Leroy Sane, amid Bayern Munich's continued attempts to sign the winger.

On Thursday, reports emerged claiming that the Bavarians had agreed a €100m deal for the German youngster, after the player had 'decided' to join the club, with either a four or five-year deal waiting for him in Munich.



ANTHONY WALLACE/GettyImages

However Bayern dismissed such reports in an official statement on Twitter, and according to a report in the Telegraph, their task has now become a great deal harder, with the Citizens slapping a £137m valuation on Sane's head.

'Senior sources' in Manchester have claimed that, despite long-running speculation, the club are yet to receive any formal bids from Bayern, nor been given any evidence that the 23-year-old actually wants to leave the club.

Much of the saga surrounding Sane has been played out in public, much to the dismay of the Citizens, who were move to write a letter to the German side after coach Niko Kovac claimed the club were 'confident' of securing a deal for the player.

In response, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic apologised directly to Pep Guardiola, and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admonished Kovac in a public statement, declaring: "I did not like the statement, so I do not hide it.

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

"We have a very good relationship with Manchester City - our former coach Pep Guardiola is coach there. Sane is still under contract there. Neither optimistic nor pessimistic statements continue to help us."

In any case, it is understood that even if Sane does end up leaving, the Premier League outfit have no plans to replace him before next Thursday's transfer deadline.

