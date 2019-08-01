Manchester City Release Stunning 125-Year Anniversary Kit Ahead of Community Shield Final

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Treble winners Manchester City have unveiled a stunning one-off kit to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary ahead of their Community Shield final against Liverpool.

In agreement with club sponsors Etihad and Nexen Tire, the classic shirt won't have any sponsoring, with only an old fashioned take of the City badge being visible.


It was specially designed by Manchester City alongside new kit partner PUMA and will be worn for the first time against Liverpool in the curtain-raising Community Shield this weekend.

While City's official kits for the upcoming 2019/20 season haven't set the world alight like they were hoping, their 125th anniversary has been welcomed by supporters who can only point to its exclusivity as a drawback.


A fantastic feature of the classic kit includes a copy of the Club’s founding document, signed by Joshua Parlby, just inside the neck.


There are no plans to re-use the classic shirt throughout the course of the season, and only 1,894 - the year that City were founded - authentic numbered shirts will be created by the club, although replicas will also be available for supporters.


Shirts will be available to buy from August 29.

"Manchester City has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, but we also have a rich history that we are incredibly proud of," Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada told the club's official website.


"The Club’s 125th anniversary season will provide us with the opportunity to mark key moments in the life of Manchester City, and celebrate the fantastic journey that our Club and our fans have been on together."

