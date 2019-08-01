Tottenham Official in Portugal for Bruno Fernandes Talks After Unofficial €45m Bid Rejected

Tottenham have sent a club official to Lisbon to hold talks over a move for Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, amid continuing interest from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most talked-about players throughout the summer transfer window and he's most notably been linked with a move to Old Trafford, although talk over United's interest has gone quiet after Sporting CP dismissed rumours of a transfer agreement being close.

In the latest update of Fernandes' future, which comes from a host of outlets in Portugal, it's being claimed that Tottenham have sent an official to start negotiations directly with Sporting president Frederico Varandas.

Usually eager to steer clear of speculation, it was Portugal's public broadcaster RTP that made the claim that Tottenham have someone in Lisbon to discuss a move for Fernandes, while O Jogo later confirmed the report thanks to their contacts at the club.

O Jogo added that Tottenham have already seen an informal €45m offer rejected via the player’s agent, Miguel Pinho, this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino's side still weighing up moves for both Fernandes and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

With Manchester United currently wrapped up in a potential deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Tottenham could be in Portugal looking to seal a quick deal under their Premier League rival's noses.

Lisbon's two biggest sports newspapers A Bola and Record are speculating just that in their own update over Fernandes' future.

While the former's report focuses on Tottenham's rejected bid and Fernandes' chances of playing bitter rivals S.L. Benfica this weekend, Record stress that the north Londoners are looking to complete a 'speedy operation' in talks with Varandas.

They add that Fernandes is aware of Tottenham's talks with the Sporting CP president and that he sees Pochettino's side as an interesting destination.

While this certainly won't be the last we hear about Fernandes' future ahead of Deadline Day, Sport Witness have placed importance on an update coming from RTP - Portugal's version of the BBC - as the broadcaster have stayed on the periphery of the transfer saga so far.

The latest news suggests that Manchester United are still considering Fernandes as a transfer target, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side still haven't made an offer and it looks like Spurs have seen an opportunity to sneak in under the radar.