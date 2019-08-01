Tottenham Sweat on Juan Foyth Ankle Injury After Defender Is Stretchered Off in Audi Cup Final

Tottenham are awaiting a fitness update on versatile defender Juan Foyth after the 21-year-old was stretchered off with an ankle injury during the pre-season Audi Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Foyth was taken off in the second half of the 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena - Spurs eventually won the contest on penalties - and anything more than a minimal absence threatens to leave the club very short at the back ahead of the forthcoming season.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

"I need to talk with the doctor. [Foyth] twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot give an update. He said his ankle was very painful," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said, via BBC Sport.

Although a centre back by trade, Foyth can and has played at right back for Spurs. And with Kieran Trippier sold to Atletico Madrid and Serge Aurier not training because of surgery on a hand injury, any significant injury to Foyth could be a major problem for Spurs.

As things stand, Foyth is suspended for the opening two games of the Premier League season anyway, leaving the inexperienced Kyle Walker-Peters as the only right-back in the squad.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Walker-Peters, 22, played just six Premier League games last season, and 10 in all competitions, but he may find himself thrown in at the deep end as a starter unless the club makes an emergency dip into the transfer market before the imminent deadline on 8 August.

Toby Alderweireld, who is now likely to stay at Spurs this summer after his £25m release clause expired, was known to play at right back in his younger days and could be another option.

Spurs will face Inter in their final pre-season game of the summer at home on 4 August, before kicking off their Premier League campaign with the visit of Aston Villa six days later.