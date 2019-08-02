5 Tottenham Youngsters Who Have Impressed During Spurs' Pre-Season Friendlies

Despite making the final of the Champions League last season, things were not always rosy at Tottenham throughout the campaign. The side struggled with injuries, meaning that they stumbled in to the final Champions League spot in May, finishing just a point ahead of their rivals, Arsenal.

Increasing their squad depth appeared essential this summer. Yet Spurs have made just two signings so far in this transfer window, with Tanguy Ndombele arriving for a club record fee from Lyon, whilst Jack Clarke joined from Leeds, only to be loaned straight back to the Championship club.

This means that the Tottenham squad still looks a little thin, leaving them reliant on youngsters breaking through in to the senior squad. Here are five players who have made their mark in pre-season, and will be hoping to become a regular part of the first team squad this year.

Japhet Tanganga

It is unlikely that many Tottenham fans will have been aware of Tanganga prior to pre-season, however, the 20-year-old has done his best to change that in recent weeks.

He started both of Tottenham's first two games in pre-season, against Juventus and Manchester United, putting in composed displays at the heart of the defence.

Spurs have plenty of options at the back, with Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth providing adequate cover for the first choice pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen last season. Tanganga, who has represented England at Under-16 through to Under-20 level, has now thrown his name in to the mix with the new Premier League season on the horizon.

Oliver Skipp

Skipp played eight times for Tottenham in the Premier League last season, and based on pre-season, there is no reason to believe that number won't increase this year.

Having seen fellow midfielder Harry Winks progress through the same academy into the first team in recent years, Skipp will be encouraged that he can do the same. It is hard to believe that Skipp is still only 18, given the maturity that he already possesses. He has appeared comfortable on the ball during pre-season, and was far from overawed when he started against Juventus.

Like Tanganga, Skipp faces a battle to to move beyond the established stars in his position, as Spurs have the likes of Christian Eriksen, Ndombele, Winks and Dele Alli in their midfield. Yet he has certainly staked his claim in pre-season, and is likely to get opportunities at some point next season.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, Walker-Peters will know that he has the chance to make the right-back spot his own.

Right-back was a troublesome position for the club last season, with Trippier suffering a major dip in form, while Serge Aurier battled with regular injury setbacks. The Ivorian has continued to struggle with injuries in pre-season, which has meant that Walker-Peters has started three of Tottenham's first four pre-season fixtures.

At 22 years of age, the full-back will feel that this is the time to push on, and he has delivered consistently so far in the build-up to the new season. After Juan Foyth was stretchered off injured on July 31, it looks as though Walker-Peters may be in line to start on August 10 against Aston Villa.

Troy Parrott

Parrott caused a stir with his form for Tottenham's youth side last season, netting 14 goals in nine appearances in the Under-18 Premier League. This led to him being called in to Spurs' pre-season squad.

Mauricio Pochettino has not been afraid to use him either, handing him starts against Juventus and Manchester United. Parrott has been unable to continue his impressive goal-scoring streak, but has still looked lively, and the Dublin-born forward still has plenty of developing to do having only turned 17 back in February.

He will likely have to drop back down to the youth team when the season begins, but Pochettino appears to have faith in him, so do not be surprised if he earns a senior call-up at some point during the campaign.

Anthony Georgiou

Georgiou received his chance in pre-season when Ben Davies was injured and Danny Rose was left in England to pursue a move away from the club. Rose's move has not materialised yet, but Georgiou has still had time to make his mark.

Having already made four appearances for Cyprus, Georgiou will be hoping to make the step up at club level now, and did not let Spurs down when he started the opening two pre-season matches. He is able to play anywhere down the left flank, a valuable asset that may prove useful to Pochettino this season.