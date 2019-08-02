Adam Lallana Opens Up on His Feelings About His New Role at Liverpool

Adam Lallana says he is enjoying his new role in Liverpool's midfield but believes he still has to improve certain areas of his game to adjust fully to Jurgen Klopp's system.

The England international signed in 2014 from Southampton but has recently struggled with injuries and as a result has failed to find a way back into the first team on a regular basis.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Lallana is by nature someone who plays across the three in a 4-2-3-1, however, the 31-year-old has played in central midfield in all of his appearances in Liverpool's pre-season so far.

The playmaker spoke to Liverpool's official website, and said: "It’s nice. I found myself playing there a few times this pre-season and I’m happy to play anywhere. I’ve enjoyed it, obviously getting on the ball.





"There are still aspects of the game I need to improve on and I’m sure I’ll learn the more I play there. I’m delighted to get some more minutes and build my fitness.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

“[The manager] has mentioned I can play there, that I’ve got the ability to play there. I see a lot of the ball and I’m the type of player that wants to be on the ball; I feel I can get us moving, get us out of tight situations and bring a different aspect to Liverpool.

"As long as I can stay fit – and I’ve been working hard on my fitness – then I think I can bring quality to this Liverpool team.”

Lallana made just 16 appearances in all competitions last season, but due to him changing his position to play in Klopp's 4-3-3, he will be hopeful he can play a bigger part next season and build on those 16 games played.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Liverpool start their 2019/20 campaign in the Community Shield against champions Manchester City on Sunday 4 August.