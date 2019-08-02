Barcelona Confirm €45m Agreement With Zenit St Petersburg for Malcom Transfer

Barcelona have announced that an agreement has been reached with Zenit St Petersburg over the transfer of Malcom.

The Russian side will pay €40m for the Brazilian forward, who joined La Blaugrana just last year from Bordeaux for €41m following the hijacking of a deal Roma had put in place, with the potential for €5m more in variables.

Barca confirmed the news with a statement on their official website, declaring: "FC Barcelona and Zenit Saint Petersburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira.



"The Russian team will pay FC Barcelona 40 million euros plus 5 million euros in variables. FC Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian.FC Barcelona expressly thanks Malcom for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him success in the future."

Under the somewhat cruel sub-heading of '24 games and 4 goals', Barca then recounted the player's achievements during his solitary season at the Nou Camp.

This read: "The Brazilian played 24 times during the 2018-19 season, after signing for the Blaugrana last summer. Of these 24 matches, 15 were in the league, six came in the Copa del Rey and three were in the Champions League. He scored four goals: one in the league, two in the cup and one in the Champions League.

"Malcom scored his first in the Inter-Barça Champions League group stage game, and won two titles as a Barça player: the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla and the 2018-19 La Liga title."